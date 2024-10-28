7 people displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Altamonte Springs, firefighters say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County responded to a two-alarm apartment fire early Monday.

The fire broke out around 5:32 a.m. at an apartment complex on Orienta Avenue, near Eastmonte Park in Altamonte Springs.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross has been called to help seven people who have been displaced.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

