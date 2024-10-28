Local

7 people displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Altamonte Springs, firefighters say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

7 people displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Altamonte Springs, firefighters say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County responded to a two-alarm apartment fire early Monday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The fire broke out around 5:32 a.m. at an apartment complex on Orienta Avenue, near Eastmonte Park in Altamonte Springs.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross has been called to help seven people who have been displaced.

Watch: Officer shoots at driver before he crashed into police cruiser in downtown Orlando, chief says

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Police: 3 people shot in DeLand shooting

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!