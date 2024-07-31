4 injured in laundromat explosion, Ocala Fire Rescue says

OCALA, Fla. — Four people were injured during an explosion at an Ocala laundromat on Tuesday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Ocala Fire Rescue said all four people were inside the laundromat at the time of the explosion.

Two of the victims were taking taken to the hospital.

Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Electric Utility, and TECO Gas Company are on scene.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

A 911 caller reported smelling an odor of gas in the area when they were near the door of the business, fire officials said.

