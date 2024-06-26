2024 NBA Draft has a different feel for Magic fans

For the first time since the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic were not a part of the draft lottery. That’s usually what happens when you make the playoffs, which was also a first since 2020 for the Magic, and it certainly can be a bitter sweet feeling.

Sure, you feel great that the team made the playoffs. They pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to 7 games in the first round this year and Paolo Banchero showed continued growth as a first time All-Star and budding super-star in the league. But picking 18th just isn’t as “sexy” as picking higher. As Magic fan’s, we’ve become accustomed to all the draft chatter around our pick near the top of the draft and all the attention that comes with that during the offseason. It’s fun.

But you know what’s even more fun? Winning in the playoffs. I’ll take that every day of the week, and twice on Sunday’s. So if that means for a “boring” draft so be it. But it sure does make for a fun offseason, where the Magic have money to burn in a free agent class loaded with players looking to move to winning teams and to play with budding super-stars. And right now, the Magic tick both of those boxes.













