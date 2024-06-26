Local

2024 NBA Draft has a different feel for Magic fans

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

2023 NBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

For the first time since the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic were not a part of the draft lottery. That’s usually what happens when you make the playoffs, which was also a first since 2020 for the Magic, and it certainly can be a bitter sweet feeling.

Who will the Magic take with pick 18?

Sure, you feel great that the team made the playoffs. They pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to 7 games in the first round this year and Paolo Banchero showed continued growth as a first time All-Star and budding super-star in the league. But picking 18th just isn’t as “sexy” as picking higher. As Magic fan’s, we’ve become accustomed to all the draft chatter around our pick near the top of the draft and all the attention that comes with that during the offseason. It’s fun.

But you know what’s even more fun? Winning in the playoffs. I’ll take that every day of the week, and twice on Sunday’s. So if that means for a “boring” draft so be it. But it sure does make for a fun offseason, where the Magic have money to burn in a free agent class loaded with players looking to move to winning teams and to play with budding super-stars. And right now, the Magic tick both of those boxes.




