2 people injured in plane crash near DeLand

2 people injured in plane crash near DeLand Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a plane crash near DeLand, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said. (WFTV)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a plane crash near DeLand, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

The small plane crashed at about 3 p.m. near Lake Molly Avenue.

Deputies said both people were conscious and alert.

They were taken to a hospital under a “trauma alert” status.

The FAA has been notified of the crash.

Watch live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

See a map of the scene below:

