2 girls, both 17, injured in drive-by shooting outside Sanford home

SANFORD, Fla. — Police said two 17-year-old girls were shot outside a Sanford home Monday night.

Investigators said a drive-by shooting happened around 7 p.m. as the girls were standing in front of a Scott Drive home.

Police said Layla Bennett suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Jalaysia Hunter was also shot and sustained minor injuries.

Read: Search underway for 2nd gunman in shooting that left 10 injured at Seminole County events venue

Investigators said the gunmen were riding in a red SUV.

Channel 9 spoke with a witness who said his home was “riddled with bullets.”

Read: Surveillance video shows chaos during shooting at Cabana Live

Teen girl shot in head in front of home ‘riddled with bullets’ in Sanford Police said two 17-year-old girls were shot inside a Sanford neighborhood Monday night. (WFTV)

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg around 3 p.m. while walking at 9th Street and Holly Avenue -- about two miles from the other shooting.

Investigators said the gunman in that shooting was traveling in a dark-colored SUV.

“We have seen in the course of a few weeks a number of young adults involved in these types of shootings,” police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said Tuesday.

Read: Flagler student who violently attacked teacher’s aid over Nintendo Switch sues school district

Police have increased patrols in response to the violence in the area.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Police believe there is a connection in both shootings -- the level of which is still under investigation.

“We are exhausting all efforts in investigating these shootings and preventing any additional shootings,” Sanford police Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins said in a prepared statement. “I can’t emphasize enough that stopping this violence cannot be done by law enforcement alone. We need full cooperation from the victims and witnesses. That means talking with investigators, providing them the evidence they ask for, such as cellphones, and providing statements. Working together is how we create a safe community.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800 423-8477.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group