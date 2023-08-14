13 people injured when 2 airboats collide at Wild Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Thirteen people were injured Monday afternoon when two airboats collided at Wild Florida, the United States Coast Guard told Channel 9.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash happened shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Cypress Lake in Osceola County.

Coast Guard officials there were two captains and 28 passengers aboard the airboats involved in the collision.

Read: Strong tropical waves forecast to move off coast of Africa this week

Osceola County Fire Rescue said two people were flown to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, six people were taken there by ambulance, three people were taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital and 17 people declined treatment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Fire Rescue also responded to the crash scene.

The Coast Guard said that it will be tasked with investigating the crash as it involves commercial vessels.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Read: Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 96; Lahaina fire 85% contained

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Wild Florida airboat ride (WFTV)

Wild Florida airboat ride (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group