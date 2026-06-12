10 years after Pulse tragedy, Orlando honors victims with portraits

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been 10 years since the Pulse nightclub tragedy, and the city is taking time to remember the 49 lives lost.

Today, city leaders and community members gathered at Orlando City Hall to open a very special art exhibit. It features 49 black, white, and gray portraits of the victims.

The paintings were actually created back in 2017. A local artist designed them in a paint-by-number format, and the victims’ families, friends, and community members came together to finish them.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan was there to help open the exhibit. She even painted one of the portraits herself—a tribute to a victim named Danny.

During our interview, Sheehan got very emotional and even shed tears as she talked about the people we lost.

“These weren’t just 49 statistics,” Sheehan said. “These were 49 people that mattered to their families.”

Mayor Buddy Dyer also spoke at the event, noting how heavy this week is for everyone in Central Florida.

“June the 12th remains one of the most difficult days in Orlando’s history,” Mayor Dyer said. “As we mark 10 years from the Pulse tragedy, we continue to honor the 49 angels.”

The portraits will be on display at Orlando City Hall during regular business hours until August 23.

Tomorrow night, the community will gather again for the annual Day of Remembrance ceremony. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Orlando. The event will include a candle lighting, the ringing of bells, and the reading of the 49 victims’ names.

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