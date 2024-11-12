1 in 5 U.S. schools are struggling with shortage of special education teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A meeting in Washington this week will address a national shortage of special education teachers.

Nearly one-in-five public schools are struggling to fill positions for special education and the need for them is greater than ever before.

Last year alone, over 7.5 million students required special education services, pushing schools to seek urgent solutions.

“Those who are really struggling are our kids with special needs,” said Jordan Wright with Parallel Learning. “We need to be pouring more resources into giving them the individualized differentiated learning that they’ve been promised. Since before the pandemic.”

This week, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will gather input from educators and experts before reporting to President Joe Biden and Congress.

