News

Legoland announces new Halloween-themed aerial drone show

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
By Leo Vargas, WDBO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort has announced that it will introduce a new “Monster Skytacular” drone show later this fall.

Park officials say the aerial show will happen during the park’s Brick-or-Treat nights on select weekends in September and October.

According to a news release, the aerial show will use 500 individual drones soaring above Lake Eloise, featuring intricate, synchronized patterns.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!