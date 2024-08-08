Legoland announces new Halloween-themed aerial drone show

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort has announced that it will introduce a new “Monster Skytacular” drone show later this fall.

Park officials say the aerial show will happen during the park’s Brick-or-Treat nights on select weekends in September and October.

According to a news release, the aerial show will use 500 individual drones soaring above Lake Eloise, featuring intricate, synchronized patterns.

