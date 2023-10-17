News

Landscaping crew mows around dead body assuming it was a Halloween prop

By Joe Kelley

Earlier this month, police found the body of 34-year-old Robert Owens lying face down in the grass near a home in China Grove, NC.

The dead body of a North Carolina man was ignored for several days because it was mistaken for a Halloween decoration.

But it turned out that a lawncare worker had encountered the body a day earlier, and mowed around it, assuming it was a Halloween prop.

The cause of death is not yet known, pending an autopsy. Police say they do not suspect foul play.

Joe Kelley

