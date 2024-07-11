Kissimmee Police Department introduces ‘Vacation Watch’ home security program

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department announced a new “Vacation Watch” program, which ensures residents that their homes are safeguarded while they’re away on vacation.
Officials say residents can request monitoring of their single-family homes within Kissimmee’s city limits for a period of 3 to 31 consecutive days.
Head off on vacation with peace of mind with our Vacation Watch program! You must be a City of Kissimmee resident, register at least 14 days before your departure, and your vacation must be between 3 and 31 days.— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) July 10, 2024
Register at https://t.co/SC5UdxNcjv. pic.twitter.com/zOtgeBHKe1
Eligible residents must apply at least 14 days prior to the start of their vacation.
Click here for more information.
©2024 Cox Media Group