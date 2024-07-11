News

Kissimmee Police Department introduces ‘Vacation Watch’ home security program

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Kissimmee Police

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department announced a new “Vacation Watch” program, which ensures residents that their homes are safeguarded while they’re away on vacation.

Officials say residents can request monitoring of their single-family homes within Kissimmee’s city limits for a period of 3 to 31 consecutive days.

Eligible residents must apply at least 14 days prior to the start of their vacation.

Click here for more information.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

