Kissimmee Police Department introduces ‘Vacation Watch’ home security program

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department announced a new “Vacation Watch” program, which ensures residents that their homes are safeguarded while they’re away on vacation.

Officials say residents can request monitoring of their single-family homes within Kissimmee’s city limits for a period of 3 to 31 consecutive days.

Eligible residents must apply at least 14 days prior to the start of their vacation.

