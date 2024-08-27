News

Harris and Walz to sit with CNN for exclusive first joint interview

By Laurel Lee

Election 2024 Harris Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will sit with CNN for an exclusive first joint interview since their campaign began.

CNN writes:

“The interview, conducted by CNN’s chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash, will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. It occurs as the candidates embark on a bus tour through the battleground state of Georgia and marks the first time Harris has sat with a journalist for an in-depth, on-the-record conversation since President Joe Biden dropped his bid for a second term and endorsed her on July 21.”

After the June 27th debate between President Biden and former President Trump, VP Harris sat for an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, defending the president’s performance - one of the few to do so.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

