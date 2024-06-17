News

Happening Wednesday: ‘Cram the Cruiser’ school supply drive

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Orange County, FL — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its “Cram the Cruiser” school supply drive Wednesday, June 19, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Walmart on 5559 Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando.

The sheriff’s office says all items donated will be distributed to students in need, ahead of the upcoming school year.

Organizers say among the supplies needed include backpacks, pencils, loose leaf paper, binders, and more.

