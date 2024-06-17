Happening Wednesday: ‘Cram the Cruiser’ school supply drive

Orange County, FL — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its “Cram the Cruiser” school supply drive Wednesday, June 19, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Walmart on 5559 Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando.

The sheriff’s office says all items donated will be distributed to students in need, ahead of the upcoming school year.

Are you interested in donating school supplies? Help us CRAM the cruiser. OCSO will be distributing all items donated to those in need. Stop by the Walmart at 5559 Clarcona Ocoee Road. on Wednesday, June 19th, from 10 am to 12 pm. Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/k0wuvzIFA3 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 12, 2024

Organizers say among the supplies needed include backpacks, pencils, loose leaf paper, binders, and more.

©2024 Cox Media Group