Governor Ron DeSantis announces funding for infrastructure at Space Coast Regional Airport

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has awarded over $5.8 million from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure improvements at the Space Coast Regional Airport.

While speaking at a news conference Thursday at the Warbird Museum in Titusville, DeSantis said the funding will aid in the construction of a 3,200-foot roadway that gives direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Space Coast Regional Airport.

The funding will also help create over 900 jobs at Space Coast Innovation Park.

“Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast,” DeSantis said.

