News

Governor Ron DeSantis announces funding for infrastructure at Space Coast Regional Airport

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Governor Ron DeSantis announces funding for infrastructure at Space Coast Regional Airport Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has awarded over $5.8 million from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure improvements at the Space Coast Regional Airport.

While speaking at a news conference Thursday at the Warbird Museum in Titusville, DeSantis said the funding will aid in the construction of a 3,200-foot roadway that gives direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Space Coast Regional Airport.

The funding will also help create over 900 jobs at Space Coast Innovation Park.

“Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast,” DeSantis said.

Watch the full press conference below:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!