News

Florida returns more than $32 million in unclaimed property to residents

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

cash money generic (Unsplash)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Tallahassee, FL — More than $32 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of May, according to CFO Jimmy Patronis.

By region, Patronis says Orlando ranked sixth for the most unclaimed property returned in the last month.

More than $2.4 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to residents since Patronis took office in 2017.

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner, with the most common types being dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

Patronis says an estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed and encourages every resident to “start your treasure hunt today!”

Click here to find out if you have unclaimed property.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!