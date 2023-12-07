News

VIDEO: Extremely rare ‘leucistic alligator’ born at Orlando’s Gatorland, one of only 8 in the world

By Joe Kelley

Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve near Orlando, Florida, has welcomed a rare white leucistic alligator to its population.

Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve near Orlando, Florida, has welcomed a rare white leucistic alligator to its population.

This is the first alligator of its kind to be born in human care and one of only eight white leucistic alligators in the world.

The baby alligator, a girl, was born to parents Jeyan and Ashley and weighs 96 grams and is just under 100 cm long.

Leucistic alligators have a genetic variation that causes white coloration and blue eyes, but they can’t tolerate direct sunlight for long periods of time as they sunburn easily.

Gatorland plans to display the baby alligators for guests to see in 2024 and is asking for help in naming them through social media.

