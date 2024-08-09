Early voting in Seminole County for Florida primary election to begin Saturday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the 2024 Florida primary election is already underway in Orange and Osceola counties. In Seminole County, however, it starts this weekend.

It begins Saturday, August 10 and will run through next Saturday, August 17.

Locations throughout Seminole County will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 20.

