News

Early voting in Seminole County for Florida primary election to begin Saturday

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Florida primary election

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the 2024 Florida primary election is already underway in Orange and Osceola counties. In Seminole County, however, it starts this weekend.

It begins Saturday, August 10 and will run through next Saturday, August 17.

Locations throughout Seminole County will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 20.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!