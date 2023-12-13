News

Doritos introduces nacho cheese-infused beverage priced at $65 per bottle

By Joe Kelley

Empirical and PepsiCo team up to launch Doritos Nacho Cheese Vacuum Distilled Spirit.

PepsiCo and custom spirits creator Empirical have joined forces to introduce a novel beverage replicating the taste of a Doritos nacho cheese chip.

The collaborative venture, named Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Vacuum Distilled Spirit, is designed to encapsulate “all the indulgent flavors of your favorite Nacho Cheese in liquid form,” as detailed on Empirical’s website.

Available for pre-order starting Wednesday, this drink represents a creative marketing approach targeted at Doritos enthusiasts. Notably, it stands out as the inaugural spirit entirely crafted around the distinct flavor profile of a Doritos product. Scheduled for release next month, the product will be accessible online and in select stores within the New York and California markets, retailing at $65 for a 750ml bottle.

