City of Winter Park to distribute sandbags to residents in response to storms

sandbags

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

WINTER PARK, Fla. — With intense afternoon storms continuing throughout the week, the City of Winter Park will be offering a chance for residents to obtain sandbags.

Sandbags will be given out Friday, September 13, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the Winter Park Pines Golf Club.

Officials say residents and business owners are required to show proof of residency within Winter Park city limits and should prepare to fill the bags themselves using a shovel.

There is a limit of eight bags per resident or business owner. Bags and sand will be available while supplies last.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

