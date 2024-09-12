City of Winter Park to distribute sandbags to residents in response to storms

WINTER PARK, Fla. — With intense afternoon storms continuing throughout the week, the City of Winter Park will be offering a chance for residents to obtain sandbags.

Sandbags will be given out Friday, September 13, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the Winter Park Pines Golf Club.

Officials say residents and business owners are required to show proof of residency within Winter Park city limits and should prepare to fill the bags themselves using a shovel.

In response to the frequency and intensity of the afternoon storms, the City of Winter Park is offering sandbags to residents.

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐒 ➡️ https://t.co/qll7FhZN8U



Sandbag Distribution: please bring proof of residency

🗓️ Friday, September 13

⏰ 8 a.m. to noon… pic.twitter.com/AVQ9eiM6pI — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) September 12, 2024

There is a limit of eight bags per resident or business owner. Bags and sand will be available while supplies last.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group