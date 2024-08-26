News

City of Oviedo to host lifeguard certification course

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Lifeguard float Lifeguard float (digitalhallway/iStock)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo will offer a three-day StarGuard Elite lifeguard certification course.

Class dates are set for September 13, 14, and 15 at the Oviedo Aquatic Facility.

City officials say the course includes physical skills tests, as well as a written exam.

Participants must be at least 15 years of age and be present during all three days in order to pass the course.

Click here for more information and to register for the course.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!