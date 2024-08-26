City of Oviedo to host lifeguard certification course

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo will offer a three-day StarGuard Elite lifeguard certification course.

Class dates are set for September 13, 14, and 15 at the Oviedo Aquatic Facility.

City officials say the course includes physical skills tests, as well as a written exam.

If you've ever wanted to learn Lifeguard skills, we have a certification class coming up in September! pic.twitter.com/Jb1vQPkhZ8 — City of Oviedo (@OviedoCityGov) August 23, 2024

Participants must be at least 15 years of age and be present during all three days in order to pass the course.

Click here for more information and to register for the course.

