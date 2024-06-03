City of Orlando to host Watershed Initiative Plan open house Tuesday

The City of Orlando will host the first of two public gatherings focused on the city’s Watershed Initiative Plan Study for the Howell Branch Drainage Basin Tuesday, June 4, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the College Park Neighborhood Center.

Those who attend can expect to learn about this project through interactive displays, and also meet with team members to discuss how flooding hazards can be addressed.

The city is also looking for volunteers to join the study committee and contribute to the project.

City officials encourage anyone affected by flooding to attend this event.

A date for the second public gathering has not yet been announced.

