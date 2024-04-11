City of Orlando celebrates completion of roadway redesign in Packing District

The City of Orlando celebrates the completion of roadway improvements in the Packing District, which the city says highlights its goals to foster a more interconnected community through revitalizing transportation networks.

City officials say these ‘Complete Streets’ upgrades on Princeton Street from John Young Parkway to Orange Blossom Trail have resulted in a more walkable community street while also providing safer access for all modes of travel.

Mayor Buddy Dyer is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 12 at 10:30am at the northeast corner of North Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street to celebrate this accomplishment.

