Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $357,377 in February, 2.1% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of March 20, the

sits at 6.67%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Naples metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Chokoloskee, FL

- Typical home value: $181,120

- 1-year price change: -8.8%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#5. Immokalee, FL

- Typical home value: $269,107

- 1-year price change: -8.6%

- 5-year price change: +43.9%

#4. Everglades, FL

- Typical home value: $293,546

- 1-year price change: -7.7%

- 5-year price change: +45.9%

#3. Goodland, FL

- Typical home value: $452,227

- 1-year price change: -2.5%

- 5-year price change: +67.5%

#2. Naples, FL

- Typical home value: $574,392

- 1-year price change: -5.1%

- 5-year price change: +64.6%

#1. Marco Island, FL

- Typical home value: $876,738

- 1-year price change: -5.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%