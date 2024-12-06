TikTok loses challenge against law requiring sale or ban

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday rejected TikTok's bid to overturn a law banning the platform unless the company finds a new owner. The defeat moves the app closer to a U.S. ban, which is set to take effect on Jan. 19, 2025.

TikTok had challenged the law on First Amendment grounds, arguing that a potential ban would deny American users access to a popular venue for public expression. Attorneys for the company also disputed claims that the app poses a national security risk.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled against the app, which boasts more than 170 million U.S. users.

The China-owned app has faced growing scrutiny from government officials over fears that user data could fall into the possession of the Chinese government and the app could be weaponized by China to spread misinformation. The company has denied those claims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.