Florida adds restrictions to dairy cows to prevent spread of bird flu

Florida has imposed restrictions on the import of lactating dairy cattle from states with suspected or confirmed cases of H5N1 avian influenza.

The emergency rule, implemented by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, aims to protect the state’s livestock and citizens.

The federal government is also introducing tougher regulations to prevent the spread of the virus, requiring all dairy cattle to be tested for H1N5 before moving between states.

Despite the recent discovery of the virus in grocery store milk samples, health officials assure that drinking pasteurized milk is still safe.

This outbreak marks the first time H5N1 has been found in cattle in the U.S., with Florida having approximately 48 dairy farms and ranking ninth in beef cattle production.

©2024 Cox Media Group