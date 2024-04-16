4/20 Day: Where Florida ranks on list for best cities for weed in America

According to a study by Real Estate Witch, which aimed to find the top “weed cities” in the US, here are some highlights from the best cities for marijuana users:

Denver, CO: Known as the Mile High City, Denver ranks No. 1 in the stoner city rankings for 2024. Colorado legalized cannabis in 2012, and today, Denver’s mature cannabis industry competes to serve high-quality flower and extracts at competitive prices. With nearly four times as many shops per capita as Los Angeles, Denver offers a vibrant cannabis scene and a variety of activities for residents and visitors alike. Portland, OR: In 2023, Portland dethroned Denver as the best weed city. Oregon legalized adult-use cannabis in 2015, leading to intense competition and lower prices. Portland boasts the most dispensaries per capita on the list, along with a thriving music scene, abundant hiking trails, and a pot-positive community. Las Vegas, NV: Sin City aims to corner the market on turnt-up cannabis fun. Las Vegas offers legal cannabis from the moment you land, with kiosks in the airport and licensed cannabis smoking lounges opening up. Combine cannabis with trippy experiences like visiting The Sphere or enjoying tasty food. Buffalo, NY: Buffalo emerged as a dark horse in 2023, rising to third place. Fresh legalization in New York State, along with a mix of cheap pot, numerous stores, quality service, and a passionate weed scene, contributed to Buffalo’s ranking. Indigenous landowners got a head start, resulting in affordable top-shelf ounces. Baltimore, MD: Baltimore secured the No. 5 spot after Maryland residents voted to legalize recreational cannabis in November 2022. The city’s improved weed status reflects its commitment to cannabis liberalization and regulatory innovation.

Remember that these rankings consider factors like legality, number of dispensaries, average pot prices, and cool activities. Whether you’re a seasoned stoner or just curious, these cities offer diverse experiences for cannabis enthusiasts. 🌿🌟

Where did Florida cities rank for top weed cities?

Four Florida cities placed within the top 50 spots:

Orlando - 30

Tampa - 32

Jacksonville - 33

Miami - 37

The origin of the term “420″ in cannabis culture can be traced back to San Rafael, California, in 1971.

Here’s the story behind it:

A group of five high school students, known as the Waldos, would meet at 4:20 p.m. after school. They gathered to search for a rumored abandoned cannabis crop based on a treasure map made by the grower.

Although they never found the elusive stash, they used the code word “420″ to refer to marijuana during their meetings.

The Waldos challenged each other to find ever-more-interesting things to do under the influence, calling their adventures “safaris.”

Later, one of the Waldos’ brothers became a roadie for the Grateful Dead, and the band is said to have helped popularize the term “420.”

On December 28, 1990, Deadheads in Oakland handed out flyers inviting people to smoke “420″ on April 20 at 4:20 p.m.

So, the association of April 20 with cannabis culture has its roots in those high school gatherings and the code word “420″ that emerged from them! 🌿🕰️

