Arrest made in connection to Christmas morning homicide

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrest of the suspect in connection to the death of Terrell Williams.

Williams was found dead after being shot at Café Lungo in Kissimmee on the morning of December 25, 2023.

At a press conference Thursday, Lopez stated that investigators determined the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Gabriel Alberto Correa, was involved in argument with a staff member at Café Lungo.

Lopez says Correa then shot at the business and fled the scene before returning again to shoot at Williams, who was standing at his car door in the parking lot.

Williams was struck by a bullet and ran inside the business for help, where he collapsed and died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to identify Correa as the suspect with help from witnesses, as well as surveillance video and evidence left behind at the business.

Correa was taken into custody in Polk County, where he admitted to being involved “in a shooting” while being questioned at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office substation. He faces multiple charges, including murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm in public, and improper exhibition of a firearm.





