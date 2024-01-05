Master Mechanic

WDBO Master Mechanic

Helping you figure out what’s wrong with your automobile! Call the show: 844-580-WDBO Email your questions: majicmech@aol.com

“The Master Mechanic” is a call-in talk show that answers listener’s questions in layman’s terms concerning automobile problems and repair procedures for virtually every year, make and model of car or truck. The goal is to educate listeners on vehicle maintenance and repair so they can be educated customers of auto repair shops, rather than victims. Tune in for money saving advice as well as tips for making your vehicle last as long as it should!

