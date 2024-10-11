Osceola County: What you need to know about trash and yard waste

According to the most recent press release from Osceola County, (10/11 11am) if you have trash that hasn’t been picked up or quite a bit of yard waste, here’s what you need to know:





Curbside trash service and debris collection

For residents in unincorporated Osceola County, curbside collection services will resume on Friday, October 11 and schedules will be as follows:

WM customers regularly serviced on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday must have their trash cart and yard waste limits (10 bags/bundles/containers) curbside by 6:30 a.m. Friday WM will service these customers on Friday and Saturday.

In the interest of public health and safety, collection will be for household waste and yard waste ONLY . Recycling and bulk will NOT be recovered on those days .

. This will also not include collection of hurricane debris. For timely and efficient collection, please keep storm debris separate from household waste and weekly yard waste.

Regular curbside collection schedules of garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk will resume the week of Monday, October 14.

For your convenience, the Bass Road yard waste disposal site will be open Saturday, October 12, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the disposal of yard waste. Standard disposal fees will apply.

Kenansville Drop-off Site will be open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m – 3 p.m.

All services and facility hours will be contingent upon the safe accessibility of roads. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Osceola County Solid Waste Department at 407-742-7750.

To handle debris from Hurricane Milton, the County is opening a free yard waste drop-off site on Canoe Creek Road across from Bramble Wood Drive and Kanuga Village. It will be open to Osceola County residents daily from October 12 to October 20, daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. If necessary, the timeline may be extended.

The County will also deploy a contractor to collect hurricane-related debris from the curb. Residents should separate construction debris from yard debris and place between the sidewalk and street; mixed debris will not be collected. Private, gated subdivisions within the unincorporated County should reach out to Osceola County Solid Waste for a Right-of-Entry-Form at 407-605-3892.

St. Cloud/Kissimmee

The City of St. Cloud is waiving fees for bulk collection of yard debris related to Hurricane Milton. Officials ask residents to gather downed yard debris at the curb this weekend for collection next week. Place smaller limbs and branches in the green bin, and cut larger limbs to a size of no more than 4 feet and stack them at the curb next to the green bin.

Kissimmee offices and parks will be open to the public tomorrow, Friday, October 11, and all trash, recycling, and yard waste services will proceed as scheduled.

Kissimmee’s information on debris collection will be announced following a preliminary damage assessment.

You can find information on everything from trash to generator safety to flooding at the Osceola County website here.