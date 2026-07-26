The top Florida cities celebrities like to call home are Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Naples. They're attracted to these cities because of the luxury real estate, privacy, and beaches.

According to the United States Census Bureau, in July 2025, over 23.46 million people lived in Florida. When you consider the nice weather, gorgeous beaches, and amazing attractions, it's no wonder why people flock to this state, including celebrities.

If you're considering a move, then you might want to follow in these stars' footsteps.

Miami

You'll often see celebrity homes in Florida, as it combines luxury real estate, nightlife, beaches, and a strong entertainment scene. Celebs who want privacy can retreat to waterfront homes in areas like Miami Beach and Coral Gables, while still having easy access to restaurants, events, and high-end shopping.

The city's international atmosphere is another major draw, especially for those who have business interests or careers that require frequent travel. Miami also offers a level of anonymity that can be difficult to find in smaller celebrity enclaves because famous residents blend into a city already accustomed to high-profile visitors.

Orlando

Next on this list of top Florida cities for celebrities is Orlando. It's best known for its theme parks, but Orlando's appeal goes well beyond tourism.

The city and surrounding communities attract celebrities who value spacious houses, privacy, and a family-friendly lifestyle. Stars from all walks of life have been drawn to this region, especially those with connections to Florida's entertainment, sports, and business industries.

Upscale neighborhoods around Orlando can provide large properties and gated communities without the intense urban environment found in Miami. This city also has excellent access to:

Restaurants

Shopping

Golf

Major entertainment venues

If you're raising kids, then the combination of amenities and residential communities can be especially appealing. Orlando's central location within Florida makes it convenient for traveling to either coast, too, while providing a quieter alternative to the state's most famous celebrity hotspots.

Tampa

As far as Florida celebrity hotspots go, Tampa is on the list, as it offers a sophisticated lifestyle without Miami's constant spotlight. The city combines waterfront living, upscale neighborhoods, professional sports, restaurants, and an expanding cultural scene.

Nearby communities have everything from modern waterfront properties to large private residences that are served by experts such as Reece Windows in Tampa. The city also benefits from its Gulf Coast location, with beaches and outdoor recreation close by.

Naples

For celebrity favorites, a lesser-known choice is Naples. Life here centers on privacy, upscale living, and a slower pace.

Naples is located along the Gulf Coast, and it's known for:

Luxury homes

Golf communities

Beautiful beaches

Affluent atmosphere

These qualities make it particularly appealing to stars and other high-profile residents who want to step away from the crowds and attention associated with larger cities.

The city is also popular among wealthy retirees and seasonal residents, so celebrities can enjoy a sophisticated environment without necessarily standing out.

Check Out These Florida Cities

Celebrities have been flocking to Florida cities, so this state may be worth considering if you're relocating soon, too. With these top choices, you'll have plenty of options to find a city where you and your household will fit in.

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