If you'd like to have more control over your daily schedule, freelance or gig-based flexible jobs, such as online writing or graphic design, could be right up your alley. You can also choose a career that lets you set your own hours, like being a chiropractor or certified personal trainer.

The desire for jobs and careers with flexible hours is definitely growing, as evidenced by the growing number of Americans who prefer remote work. As the World Economic Forum noted in a June 2025 article, 77% of workers prefer flexible schedules.

What Exactly Are Flexible Jobs?

Flexible careers or jobs extend beyond the traditional "9-to-5" work setups and in-office routines. Their primary distinguishing feature is how they measure performance: by results rather than the number of hours spent behind a desk.

Many flexible jobs allow for fully remote or hybrid (remote and in-office) setups. According to Gallup, as of 2026, 26% of full-time, remote-capable employees in the U.S. have exclusive remote work setups, while 52% have hybrid arrangements.

Is a Flexible Job Right for You?

Flexible jobs are not for everyone and don't apply to all industries.

If you prefer jobs where you pick your own hours, however, flexible work can be ideal. Wanting greater control over where you work (the office, at home, anywhere with internet, or a combination of all three) also makes it a good career path.

What Are the Most Flexible Jobs for Those Who Want More Control Over Their Schedule?

The most flexible side jobs and careers are usually services you can outsource to a third party, usually online. They can also be freelance, project-based, or give you the freedom to specify your work hours, whether it's within or outside the 9-to-5 norm.

Here are some specific examples to help you get started.

Online Writing

Online writing is one of the most flexible jobs, offering geographic freedom by allowing you to work anywhere as long as you have a laptop, even a tablet, and a stable internet connection. Many positions also feature asynchronous schedules, so you don't have to worry about adhering to stringent 9-to-5 arrangements.

Graphic Design

Being a freelance graphic designer is another of the most flexible career paths, as it lets you work on a per-project basis. As a highly creative job, it often allows for autonomy, so if you're artsy and work well alone or with just a few other creatives, this may be a good option for you.

Health and Fitness Career

Many health and fitness professionals, such as chiropractors and certified personal trainers, enjoy flexible work because they often work as their "own bosses" or as independent consultants. They can set their own job hours, which they usually center around appointment-based client bookings.

You can learn more about pursuing a career in these fields at BrookbushInstitute.com.

Consider These Flexible Jobs for More Freedom

From online writing to freelance graphic design and being a chiropractor or certified personal trainer, these are some of the most flexible jobs out there. Consider one (or even more) of them if you want more control over your daily schedule and lifestyle.

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