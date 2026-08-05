Some main reasons why human error continues to be such a problem in crash statistics are that distracted driving remains a huge problem, speeding is also a huge risk, and fatigued and impaired driving are both huge contributors. Despite advancements in vehicle safety, technology also has its limits.

According to the Safety Science journal, 70-90% of crash statistics are attributed to human error, with the rest attributed to technical issues. The technological evolution of systems has led to technical error contributing less and less to crashes.

Even though we have such smart vehicles that can do so many things, humans still end up making a ton of errors when driving. Why is that, and is it preventable or at least reducible?

Technology Has Limits

Although safety technology continues to evolve, every system has limitations. Sensors may perform differently depending on:

Weather conditions

Road markings

Lighting

Surrounding traffic

Driver assistance features are designed to support attentive drivers, not replace them. Manufacturers consistently remind drivers to remain engaged and ready to take control of the vehicle at all times.

The impact of technology on accidents could be mostly because people tend to become complacent and distracted when they use technology.

Distracted Driving Remains A Major Problem

One of the biggest contributors to traffic collisions continues to be distracted driving, claiming 3,208 lives in 2024, according to the NHTSA. The following tasks can all divert attention away from the road:

Using mobile phones

Adjusting navigation systems

Eating

Reaching for objects

Interacting with passengers

Even vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems cannot always compensate for a driver who is not paying attention. Remaining focused behind the wheel remains one of the most effective ways to reduce crash risk.

Speed Continues To Increase Risk

Driving above the posted speed limit or too fast for road conditions reduces the amount of time available to react.

Higher speeds also increase stopping distances and may contribute to more severe collisions. While some vehicles include technologies that monitor traffic or assist with braking, no safety feature can completely overcome the physics associated with excessive speed.

Choosing appropriate speeds remains a critical safety decision.

Fatigue And Impaired Driving

Driver condition also plays a significant role in roadway safety. Fatigue, alcohol impairment, drug impairment, and certain medical conditions can:

Reduce reaction time

Decision-making ability

Overall awareness.

Some newer vehicles can warn a driver if they are drowsy, tired, or driving in an inattentive fashion, but it's not foolproof. It's the driver's responsibility to ensure that they are fit enough to drive a vehicle safely. No safety device can, for example, stop a driver from getting behind the wheel if they are too tired.

If you have been in a car crash recently and need legal support, contact New York car crash lawyers to get the compensation you deserve.

Human Error in Crash Statistics

There are many causes of car accidents, but human error is the biggest contributor to crash statistics, as seen above. Behavioral factors in accidents like distracted driving and speeding are easily avoidable and should be the focus when teaching someone to drive better.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.