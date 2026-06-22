It may be possible for your house to withstand severe weather conditions and pass the storm readiness test if you have an emergency plan, supplies, and properly-maintained property. Most homeowners feel that they are prepared until severe weather hits them and makes them realize how poorly their homes are protected.

The United States faces extreme weather conditions on an annual basis. According to the Atlas of Disaster, 99.5% of congressional districts faced at least one major disaster declared by the federal government from 2011 to 2024. That is why you need to prepare well before the next storm hits your area.

Why Should You Prepare Before a Storm?

Severe weather events tend to come suddenly and give people no chance to prepare for them. For example, high winds, flooding, tornadoes, and other types of storms can cause major damage within minutes.

Always start preparing before the storm season starts. This approach allows for minimizing stress and making your home safe during severe weather warnings.

According to FEMA's Ready campaign, every household needs to have an emergency plan and an emergency kit ready before disaster strikes. FEMA provides guidelines on making such plans and preparing for emergencies on its website.

Check Your Roof and Gutters First

Your roof plays an important role in protecting your home from storm conditions. Missing shingles, loose flashing, and damaged vents may let water into your home during heavy storms.

Gutters are responsible for diverting the rainwater from your property. Clogged gutters prevent this process and may allow the water to accumulate on your roof and at your foundation.

Many homeowners use preventative maintenance plans to check their gutters so they can avoid issues altogether. Companies such as The Brothers That Just Do Gutters help homeowners address drainage issues that could become larger problems during severe weather.

Build a Storm-Ready Emergency Kit

In order to be storm-ready, your home should have all necessary emergency supplies before any warning occurs. During severe weather, stores become overcrowded, and many necessary products run out of stock.

FEMA's emergency kit guidance recommends having enough storm supplies to last for a couple of days after a disaster. An emergency kit should contain:

Water

Food

Flashlights

Batteries

Medication

Important documents

Create a Family Storm Prep Plan

Every household must know what to do and where to go during severe weather. An emergency plan should include the emergency contacts, evacuation routes, and places where the family members should meet after the storm.

Families should think of ways to communicate with each other in case of the failure of cellular networks. Regular practice of the emergency plan helps you to react more rapidly in case of an actual emergency.

Can Your Home Pass a Storm Readiness Check?

If your roof is in good condition, your gutters are clean, your emergency kit is prepared, and your family has an emergency plan, your home is much better prepared than many other houses. Preventative maintenance, smart home prep, and regular inspections may make a great difference during severe weather conditions. Your storm readiness investment will pay off greatly in the future.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.