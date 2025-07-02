Local

Tropical development chances near Florida increase again

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
Eye on the Tropics: July 2, 2025
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics story ties into a front that will park over north Florida over the next few days.

Through the weekend into next week, we’ll continue to monitor a decaying, stalled front, that continues to bring the possibility of slow tropical development.

Nothing is overly impressive for development, but the National Hurricane Center has increased its forecast to a 40% chance of slow development over the next seven days. This chance has gradually increased throughout the week. It was at 30% Tuesday.

A subtropical or tropical depression could form off the state’s coastline next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!