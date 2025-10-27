Yes, those really are the Steelers out there against the Packers. Even if it doesn't look like it

PITTSBURGH — Yes, that really was the Pittsburgh Steelers out there on Sunday night against Green Bay.

It just didn't look like it.

The Steelers ditched their regular and elegantly simple black-and-gold home uniforms for throwbacks honoring their inaugural 1933 season for their prime-time meeting with the Packers.

A matte gold helmet replaced Pittsburgh's usual black, though the club's logo remained on one side as usual.

The uniforms for the highly anticipated matchup between Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former team were gold featuring black vertical stripes, white numbers on the front with a patch featuring Pittsburgh's city crest, and black numbers on the back. The team switched out gold pants for khaki-colored ones.

The Steelers have dabbled with throwback uniforms from various eras through the years, including the traditional black-and-gold setup with block letters worn by the 1970s teams that won four Super Bowls under Chuck Noll.

For a period in the 2010s, the club would occasionally break out throwbacks to their 1934 jerseys, known as the “bumblebee” look because of their horizontal black-and-gold stripes.

The throwbacks have brought good fortune through the years. Pittsburgh entered Sunday 16-5 under coach Mike Tomlin when wearing throwbacks.

The Packers also ditched their traditional green-and-gold look, opting for a nearly all-white uniform, helmets included.

