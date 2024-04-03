Women's Final Four ticket on resale market selling for average of $2,300, twice as much as for men

The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms.

The average price of a ticket sold to the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.21, Logitix reported Wednesday.

The women's games Friday match Iowa against Connecticut and South Carolina against North Carolina State at 19,432-seat Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Including data from sales made a month ago and longer, the average price for the women's semifinals is $1,131.78, compared with $400.29 for the same period in 2023.

The men's games Saturday pit Purdue against North Carolina State and Connecticut against Alabama at 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Overall average ticket price for the men's semifinals is $993.70, compared with $636.43 in 2023.

A ticket to the women's championship game on Sunday was selling for an average of $1,110.63 this week. The average ticket to the men's title game Monday was selling for $646.45.

Demand for women's tickets has been driven by fanfare for Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in Division I. The Hawkeyes have played before sellout crowds — at home, on the road and at neutral sites — for all but two games this season.

Face value for a ticket that gets the buyer into both women's semifinals is $400 and $200 for the championship game. Face value for a ticket to the men's semifinals is $900 and $250 for the title game.

