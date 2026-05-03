Sports

Wolves say Edwards is questionable for Game 1 despite knee injury

Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards grabs his knee after an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Edwards might be back for Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, barely a week after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury.

Edwards will be listed as questionable for Monday night's series opener, the Timberwolves said.

The All-Star guard, who averaged 36.7 points in three games against San Antonio this season, has been “cleared for on-court basketball activities,” the Timberwolves said Sunday.

Edwards was hurt in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series against Denver and diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos