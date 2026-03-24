WNBA owners ratify landmark 7-year CBA, setting up a sprint to the May 8 regular-season start

NEW YORK — The WNBA Board of Governors unanimously ratified the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday.

Their vote came a day after the players also unanimously approved the seven-year CBA, which will begin this season and run through 2032. It represents a landmark labor deal for the WNBA and its players.

“This marks the beginning of a bold new era of the WNBA — one made possible by the passion and dedication of the players, team owners, fans, investors, partners and the entire WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “We remain focused on building on the unprecedented momentum around the league and preparing for our milestone 30th season, tipping off in May.”

Lawyers on both sides are writing up the long form of the new agreement, which should be done soon.

Now there will be a sprint to the start of the regular season on May 8.

First up is an expansion draft for the two new teams — Toronto and Portland. Rules regarding who the current teams will be able to protect and how the draft will work are still being figured out. The draft is expected to take place right around the Final Four.

Next up would be free agency. More than 80% of the league are free agents this year as players had signed deals that were going to expire last year. There are only two veteran players that aren’t under rookie contracts who are signed for this season.

The college draft is scheduled for April 13 in New York.

Teams are expected to start training camp on April 19 and will have little time to get prepared for the regular season.

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