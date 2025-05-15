With 'basketball mortality' in mind, Stephen Curry looks to the near future for another title chance

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The season over, Stephen Curry stopped before making his way out of Chase Center for a handshake and long embrace with Draymond Green.

These two longtime teammates are committed to making another championship run together, and now with Jimmy Butler by their side, knowing there might not be too many opportunities left.

Curry expressed sadness at how Golden State's season ended, with him on the bench unable to help because of a hamstring injury.

The Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 121-110 Game 5 loss Wednesday night in the Western Conference semifinals — Golden State's fourth straight game without Curry because of a strained left hamstring since he was hurt in the second quarter of Game 1 last week.

At 37 and with 16 NBA seasons to his name, Curry realizes NBA titles and postseason berths are no longer guaranteed and that there could only be a handful of chances remaining for him, Butler, Green and with Steve Kerr as coach.

“All we wanted was a chance, and to finish the year like we did, to sneak in the playoffs and win that first round, there’s a lot to be proud of for sure, considering where we were,” Curry said. “But definitely disappointed, and frankly just sad that I wasn’t out there able to play. We have hopefully a bright future in terms of coming back next year and trying again.”

Where the Warriors were only three months ago was searching for answers — until general manager Mike Dunleavy pulled off acquiring Butler at the trade deadline from Miami in a move that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Heat.

Butler led the way on both ends of the floor, even more so during Curry's recent absence.

“I’m completely content with who I am as a basketball player, the way that I play the game,” he said. “And to come here and know that I’m second to Steph, I think that’s a really good thing, actually, when you talk about one of the greatest players ever to play this game.”

Golden State wound up 29-15 since Butler's first game Feb. 8 at Chicago, 23-8 in the regular season, a play-in win against Memphis and 5-7 through two playoff series.

Butler blended into the system beautifully, and he's not convinced this core group has a two-year window to win it all.

“Yeah, and then if we win some, it could be longer than that because I still think that we have a lot of great basketball left ahead of us,” he said. “I don’t think this age thing is anything the way that everybody is taking care of their bodies, doing right. I think the potential is there.”

Everybody is eager to have a training camp together, even with changes expected during the summer and free agency period. Forward Jonathan Kuminga's future is one of the biggest pressing questions of the offseason as he is expected to become a restricted free agent in July.

“I haven't thought about anything yet,” said Kuminga, the team's seventh overall draft pick in 2021.

For now, Curry plans to take a basketball break and focus on family. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds playing 32-plus minutes per game.

If people are calling him the old guy these days, he's fine with that.

“One, it’s an ultimate compliment because it’s part of the level that you’re playing at. Like, 'Oh, he’s still doing it at this age,’” Curry said. "Two, it’s a reminder of your basketball mortality and appreciating every moment that you have. That’s why the way this ended was emotional as it was, not being able to play in those big games because you don’t know how many more opportunities you will have.

“But I think the difference on and off the court, like seeing my family and seeing my kids grow and opportunities off the court, it allows me to just have fun and appreciate this chapter of my life as much as possible, knowing that hopefully the next chapter is as great, but this one I’m trying to get every bit of fun and experience and squeeze as much juice out of this as possible.”

