Wirtz's last-gasp equalizer sends Germany and Spain into extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

STUTTGART, Germany — (AP) — Florian Wirtz’s last-gasp equalizer has sent Germany and Spain to extra time tied at 1-1 in their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

Spain was on the verge of eliminating the host of a major tournament for the first time in 10 attempts after substitute Dani Olmo’s strike early in the second half.

Olmo came on for a tearful Pedri in the eighth minute — the fastest replacement in Euros history — after the Spain youngster suffered from a couple of hefty challenges.

In a late onslaught, Nico Füllkrug hit the post before the leveler from fellow substitute Wirtz.

A number of players from both sides were booked and will be suspended if their team reaches Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.