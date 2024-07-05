Sports

Wirtz's last-gasp equalizer sends Germany and Spain into extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

By DANIELLA MATAR

APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Germany Spain Spain's Pedri, right, covers his face after suffering an injury during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — (AP) — Florian Wirtz’s last-gasp equalizer has sent Germany and Spain to extra time tied at 1-1 in their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

Spain was on the verge of eliminating the host of a major tournament for the first time in 10 attempts after substitute Dani Olmo’s strike early in the second half.

Olmo came on for a tearful Pedri in the eighth minute — the fastest replacement in Euros history — after the Spain youngster suffered from a couple of hefty challenges.

In a late onslaught, Nico Füllkrug hit the post before the leveler from fellow substitute Wirtz.

A number of players from both sides were booked and will be suspended if their team reaches Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France.

