Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova calls out Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova called out Tennis Channel commentator Jon Wertheim on social media on Sunday for what she called "coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance."

Wertheim later posted an apology, acknowledging what he said were "deeply regrettable comments off-air" that "inadvertently made it to live air."

Krejcikova played last week in the WTA Finals, which were shown on Tennis Channel.

She is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who also won a Grand Slam singles title at the 2020 French Open and owns seven major doubles trophies, too.

“As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary. This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media,” Krejcikova wrote. “These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level.”

Wertheim also works for Sports Illustrated and is a “60 Minutes” correspondent.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.