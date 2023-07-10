Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic will be back at Centre Court and Carlos Alcaraz plays, too

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — Novak Djokovic will be back at Centre Court on Monday to try to close out his fourth-round match against 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

The seven-time champion was leading by two sets — 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) — on Centre Court when play was suspended. Djokovic's Wimbledon winning streak is at 31 matches and counting and he's 5-0 head-to-head against Hurkacz.

Hurkacz hadn't dropped a set in three wins before facing Djokovic. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is trying to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s titles at Wimbledon.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who says he wants to face Djokovic in the final, faces Matteo Berrettini for a spot in the quarterfinals.

On the women's side, defending champion and No. 3 seed Elina Rybakina takes on 13th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who is in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova faces 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur.

WHEN ARE MONDAY'S MATCHES?

First on Centre Court is Haddad Maia-Rybakina at 1:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m. EDT. The resumption of Djokovic-Hurkacz is next at the main stadium — although won't begin before 2:30 p.m. local time, 9:30 a.m. EDT — and will be followed by Kvitova-Jabeur. Alcaraz-Berrettini is the last match on Centre Court and could begin around 7 p.m. local time, 2 p.m. EDT. On Court No. 1, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces Jiri Lehecka in a fourth-round match that starts at 1 p.m. local time, 8 a.m. EDT.

WHAT WERE SUNDAY'S OTHER RESULTS?

No. 1 Iga Swiatek reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over the 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic. She will face Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who beat two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9). Other women's winners were No. 4 Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. In men's action, No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. 8 Jannik Sinner and unseeded Roman Saifullin made it to the quarterfinals, while Grigor Dimitrov reached the fourth round by finishing off his suspended 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN, Tennis Channel

— Other countries listed here.

BETTING GUIDE

As has been the case since before the start of the tournament, Swiatek (plus-160) and Djokovic (minus-190) remain the favorites to win the singles trophies, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. On Monday, Alcaraz is listed at minus-245 against Berrettini (plus-198), while Kvitova (minus-140) is a slight favorite against Jabeur (plus-116).

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

5 — Number of American women to reach at least the quarterfinals at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments over the past 25 years, after Jessica Pegula won Sunday to add Wimbledon to her collection and join Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys by going 4 for 4.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

“Of course it’s not, like, five stars, but I like the bed.” — Roman Safiullin, after reaching the quarterfinals in his Wimbledon debut, on the budget hotel he’s staying in during the tournament.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Tuesday and Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— Friday: Men’s Semifinals

— Saturday: Women’s Final

— July 16: Men’s Final

