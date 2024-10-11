Wild hang on to beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in opener behind Boldy, Eriksson Ek and Gustavsson

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a strong night for the second line, Mats Zuccarello added a power-play goal and the Minnesota Wild opened the season by beating former coach Dean Evason and the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night.

Filip Gustavsson had 30 saves for the Wild, who improved to 10-1-1 in season openers on their home ice at Xcel Energy Center. Gustavsson gave up a power-play goal by Zach Werenski with 2:54 left.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who played their first game under Evason. He was fired by the Wild about 10 1/2months ago after a 5-10-4 start last season. Evason went 147-77-27 over three-plus years with Minnesota.

Boldy scored in the first period on a no-look shot.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild the lead back in the second period on a one-timer. He centered the second line between Boldy and Marcus Johansson, each of whom had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: The season has a greater purpose than just playing for a new coach, given the grief still raw for former teammate and star Johnny Gaudreau. The Wild held a 13-second moment of silence for him and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau. They died in August while biking together and were struck by a suspected drunken driver.

Wild: Gustavsson had a promising start, coming off a rocky season. He'll likely be in a time share with Marc-Andre Fleury for now.

Key moment

James van Riemsdyk, the 16-year veteran, had a goal in the second period erased by a Wild challenge when a replay review determined he interfered with Gustavsson.

Key stat

The Blue Jackets and the Wild entered the NHL as expansion teams in 2000. Out of 46 combined seasons, they've won just five playoff series — four by the Wild. The only time Columbus advanced was in 2019.

Up next

The Blue Jackets visit Colorado on Saturday. The Wild host Seattle on Saturday, before seven straight road games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.