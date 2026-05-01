Wild beat Stars 5-2 for first playoff series win in 11 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice in the Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Minnesota will face Presidents' Trophy winner Colorado in the second round. The Avalanche have not played since sweeping Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Wild won a playoff series for the first time in 10 tries since 2015. They lost to Dallas in the first round in 2016 and 2023.

“I see our fans when we scored our fourth goal, I looked back through the glass and I see someone crying in the stands," said Jesper Wallstedt, who made 22 saves. "I realize how big this is for our fan base. Not just us but there’s so many more people who are with us on this road and this journey. The excitement and joy to get past the first round is huge.”

After Hughes broke a tie midway through the third period, Matt Boldy scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the series into empty nets to seal it. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.

The fourth line of the Foligno brothers, Marcus and Nick, and Nico Sturm had 15 of Minnesota’s 32 hits.

“If you ask everyone in this team, in this group, and everyone feels something special," said Kirill Kaprizov, who had two goals and seven assists in the series. "We just build all season, and guys who came in for playoff did a great job. When the team wants to go long, long run, it’s all four lines that need to be in the game.”

Hughes, acquired from Vancouver in December in the biggest trade in franchise history, took a shot from the left dot that deflected off the skate of Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubshkin and past goalie Jake Oettinger. Hughes also had an assist.

“Big-time players step up in big-time games, and that is what he did,” fellow defenseman Brock Faber said.

All three Wild goals came at full strength. Minnesota outscored Dallas 17-5 at even strength in the series, including 12-4 at 5-on-5.

“Lots of you are going go to 5-on-5 scoring, but reality is, territory-wise in this series I think was pretty even," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. " I even give us the territorial advantage, but we didn’t defend well enough.”

Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque scored for Dallas. Johnston had the league-high 10th power-play goal of the postseason for the Stars. Minnesota had three power-play goals in the series.

Hughes opened the scoring in the first period, and Johnston converted a pass from Mikko Rantanen on the power-play goal to tie it second.

A fortuitous bounce off the end boards went to Bourque, who made a quick move before shifting to his forehand for an easy goal with 3:42 left in the second.

Tarasenko answered 54 seconds later for Minnesota. He tipped a redirected shot to himself, and while falling to his knees, and scored on a backhander for his 50th career postseason goal.

“Vladdy has won two Stanley Cups already," Kaprizov said. "He knows what you need to do in the playoffs.”

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