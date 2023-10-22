Sports

Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead

By DAVID BRANDT

NLCS Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Zack Wheeler delivered another postseason gem with seven shutdown innings, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmulto homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Saturday night to take a 3-2 NL Championship Series lead.

Philadelphia moved one win from its second straight World Series appearance, regaining control after wasting late leads in consecutive one-run losses at Chase Field.

Bryson Stott hit an RBI single and Harper slid home in a collision with catcher Gabriel Moreno as part of a double steal that built a 2-0 lead in the first off Zac Gallen.

Schwarber's homer was his fifth in the NLCS and 20th of his postseason career as the Philadelphia lineup roughed up Gallen for a second time this series. Schwarber's sixth-inning drive traveled 461 feet over the swimming pool beyond the right-center fence. Two batters later, Harper hit a 444-foot homer into the right-field seats.

Realmuto added a two-run homer in the eighth against Luis Frías for 6-1 lead.

The series resumes Monday in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are 6-0 this postseason with 17 homers.

Wheeler, a 33-year-old right-hander, gave up one run and five hits with a walk while striking out eight. He is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four postseason starts this year, striking out 34 and walking two in 26 innings.

