Wembanyama shrugs off 50-point performance that leaves teammates in awe as Spurs top Wizards 139-130

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points in a performance that left his San Antonio teammates and the opposition in awe.

Wembanyama shrugged, wondering when he will do better after the Spurs' 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

“Really, my first thought is, eventually I want the rest of our performances, the rest of our games to overshadow this one,” said Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 draft. “I wish, I want to make it so that in the future it’s just another one.”

It’s the pragmatism that has enabled Wembanyama to blossom into one of the league’s youngest superstars.

“Very impressive,” Spurs point guard Chris Paul said.

At 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama is the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing only Brandon Jennings (20/52), LeBron James (20/80) and Devin Booker (20/145).

“The big fella, man,” San Antonio wing Julian Champagnie said. “I mean obviously that’s not where it’s going to be every night, but when he comes out with that mindset, man, it’s hard to, it’s hard (for the opposition). Big praise to him, big shout out to him. He’s working on his game.

“So, we’re super proud of him and that’s what we expect from him.”

Wembanyama was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers, establishing a career high after setting and tying that mark with six 3-pointers in his previous two games.

Wembanyama started quickly against the Wizards, hitting 3-pointers from 25 and 28 feet as the Spurs raced to a 13-3 lead.

“Probably not (played against anyone) who does everything on a high level,” Washington center Jonas Valanciunas said. “Them shots, the 3-point shots, we did everything to take that away, but he still managed them.”

Wembanyama had 24 points in the first half, his highest production in a first half, and then matched his highest production for any half with 26 in the final two quarters against the Wizards.

Wembanyama is the first player in league history with 20 3-pointers and 25 blocks over a six-game span.

Wembanyama is the eighth player in San Antonio franchise history to score 50 points in a game. David Robinson holds the franchise record with 71 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994.

That accomplishment may mean something later, but Wembanyama was already focused on the game Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers to open the Emirates NBA Cup.

“I love to celebrate the small wins and the big wins for a short amount of time, but tomorrow, we’re already locked in on the Lakers,” Wembanyama said.

