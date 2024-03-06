Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz, two people with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced. One person familiar with the signing said the contract for next season is worth up to $5 million.

Ertz, 33, reunites with Kliff Kingsbury, Washington's offensive coordinator who coached him with Arizona. He played parts of three seasons with the Cardinals before being released in late November.

A Super Bowl champion with Philadelphia, Ertz returns to the NFC East as the first big addition for new Commanders general manager Adam Peters. Ertz replaces Logan Thomas, who was released last week along with two offensive linemen: starting left tackle Charles Leno and center Nick Gates.

Ertz has played in 159 NFL regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2013 after being a second-round pick of the Eagles. Over the past decade, he has caught 745 passes for 7,815 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Who he'll be catching passes from with Washington remains to be seen. The Commanders have the second pick in the draft and could use that on a quarterback or be active in free agency, with Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins among the veterans expected to be available.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.