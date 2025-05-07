Warriors sideline Curry for at least a week with hamstring strain, putting rest of series in flux

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are planning to play without Stephen Curry for at least the next three games of their second-round series against Minnesota, after an MRI exam on Wednesday confirmed a mild strain of the star guard's left hamstring.

The Warriors said Curry would be sidelined at least a week after the injury Tuesday night forced him out early in second quarter of Game 1, which they went on to win 99-88. He had 13 points in 13 minutes to help Golden State build a comfortable lead and take home-court advantage away from the Timberwolves.

Game 2 is in Minneapolis on Thursday, before the series moves west to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday. The earliest return for Curry appears to be Game 5 on May 14, which is conveniently followed by three straight off days before Game 6 on May 18.

Curry missed multiple games because of injuries during the 2016 and 2018 playoffs, absences the Warriors endured on their way to the NBA Finals. They lost to Cleveland in seven games for the 2016 championship, and they swept the Cavaliers in 2018 for a third title in four years.

This Golden State roster hardly stacks up to those predecessors, however, when Curry and Draymond Green were much younger and other standouts like Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala were integral to their success. In 2018, they had Kevin Durant, too.

For now, the Warriors were feeling good about the all-hands-on-deck effort led by Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield and Green in Game 1, in which coach Steve Kerr played 12 different players.

