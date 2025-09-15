Spanish prime minister calls for Israel to be banned from sports events after chaos at cycling race

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday called for Israel to be banned from sports events after pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race in chaotic scenes in Madrid.

Speaking to members of his Socialist Party, Sánchez said Israel, just like Russia, should be boycotted from international sports events because of its military campaign in Gaza.

“Until the barbarity ends, neither Russia nor Israel should be in any international competition,” Sánchez said. “The sports organizations should consider whether it's ethical for Israel to keep participating in international competitions. Why expel Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and not expel Israel after the invasion of Gaza?”

Sánchez spoke a day after Sunday's final stage had to be cut short after protesters threw barriers onto the road and clashed with police near the finish line in the Spanish capital.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.