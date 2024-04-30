Sports

Vinícius Júnior leads Real Madrid to 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinal

By CIARÁN FAHEY

Germany Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna) (Christian Bruna/AP)

By CIARÁN FAHEY

MUNICH — (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute and equalized with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sané and Harry Kane had scored for Bayern.

Kane’s goal, another penalty, was the England forward’s 43rd goal in 43 games for Bayern this season.

The second leg is in Madrid on May 8.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!